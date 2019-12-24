Trex (NYSE:TREX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $98.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TREX. B. Riley increased their price target on Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.70.

Shares of TREX stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.52. 5,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,968. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $53.48 and a fifty-two week high of $93.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.07 and its 200-day moving average is $82.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.90.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 35.80% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $365,764.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,229 shares in the company, valued at $7,428,881.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total transaction of $959,625.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,006.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,410. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the third quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 31.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Trex by 6.0% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Trex during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

