Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) by 7,238.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,789 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488,047 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Trilogy Metals worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 23.9% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 14,326,996 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,870 shares during the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC raised its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 13,587,009 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,554,000 after buying an additional 2,015,588 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,001,579 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,641,368 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,766,000 after buying an additional 590,610 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 62.4% during the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 226,311 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 86,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TMQ stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Trilogy Metals Inc has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.13.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The mining company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03).

TMQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

