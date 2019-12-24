TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) & Weyland Tech (NYSE:WEYL) Financial Comparison

Weyland Tech (OTCMKTS:WEYL) and TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.3% of TriNet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Weyland Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.0% of TriNet Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Weyland Tech and TriNet Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weyland Tech $22.67 million 1.92 -$4.10 million N/A N/A TriNet Group $3.50 billion 1.13 $192.00 million $2.57 22.11

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than Weyland Tech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Weyland Tech and TriNet Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyland Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A TriNet Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

TriNet Group has a consensus target price of $59.70, indicating a potential upside of 5.05%. Given TriNet Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TriNet Group is more favorable than Weyland Tech.

Volatility & Risk

Weyland Tech has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriNet Group has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Weyland Tech and TriNet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyland Tech -11.08% -52.01% -39.02% TriNet Group 5.14% 44.11% 8.01%

Summary

TriNet Group beats Weyland Tech on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weyland Tech Company Profile

Weyland Tech Inc. provides e-commerce solutions and services that facilitate business-to-consumer and business-to-business transactions to small-medium-sized businesses and resellers. The company offers CreateApp platform to create a mobile application in Singapore, India, and the United States/Canada; and DIY App builder through a white label platform in European Union, Malaysia, Hong Kong, South China, Indonesia, North America, Thailand, the Philippines, and France. It has a strategic partnership with PT. Finnet Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Seratosa, Inc. and changed its name to Weyland Tech Inc. in September 2015. Weyland Tech Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

