Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPTX shares. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $729,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,301,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,502,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,110 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,355.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a current ratio of 36.64. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $64.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.24.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.