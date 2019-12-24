Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TWTR. Aegis downgraded Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen set a $41.00 target price on Twitter and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Twitter from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.99.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $32.43 on Friday. Twitter has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twitter will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $540,207.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 8,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $350,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,618 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,646. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 5.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 151,728 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth about $824,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at about $21,754,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at about $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

