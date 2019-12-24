UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

UBSFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Stephens upgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays downgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,210. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

About UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.