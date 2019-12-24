UNI COIN (UNI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $60.28 Million

UNI COIN (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. One UNI COIN token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00013751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OEX and BCEX. UNI COIN has a total market cap of $60.28 million and approximately $10,457.00 worth of UNI COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UNI COIN has traded down 63.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNI COIN Token Profile

UNI COIN (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNI COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,009,414 tokens. UNI COIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNI COIN’s official website is www.uni-c.io.

Buying and Selling UNI COIN

UNI COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNI COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNI COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNI COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

