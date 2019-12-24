Universa One Day Trading Volume Hits $5,346.00 (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. Universa has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and $5,346.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universa token can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinBene, Cobinhood and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Universa has traded 28% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Universa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00184001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.69 or 0.01187037 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025292 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00119410 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com.

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, CoinBene, Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Universa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.