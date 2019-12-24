Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Up 8.9% This Week

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001402 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, CoinExchange, IDAX and Livecoin. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $672,133.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038866 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $452.05 or 0.06188267 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029464 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001934 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00023114 BTC.

Uquid Coin is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, OOOBTC, IDEX, TOPBTC, Exrates and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

