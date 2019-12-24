UralsCoin Reaches Market Cap of $3,283.00 (URALS)

UralsCoin (CURRENCY:URALS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One UralsCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub and Crex24. UralsCoin has a market capitalization of $3,283.00 and $9.00 worth of UralsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UralsCoin has traded up 21.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000270 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 127.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About UralsCoin

UralsCoin (URALS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. UralsCoin’s total supply is 14,921,278 coins. UralsCoin’s official website is www.uralscoin.info. UralsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Uralscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UralsCoin

UralsCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UralsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UralsCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UralsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

