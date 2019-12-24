Valor Token (VALOR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.89 Million

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Valor Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00003345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb. Valor Token has a market cap of $4.89 million and approximately $277,875.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Valor Token has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038745 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.98 or 0.06196043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029405 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001930 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00023049 BTC.

About Valor Token

Valor Token (VALOR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc.

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

