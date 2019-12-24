ValuEngine Lowers DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DNHBY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DNB ASA/S to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DNB ASA/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNHBY opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.13. DNB ASA/S has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $19.93.

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. DNB ASA/S had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 11.30%. On average, analysts predict that DNB ASA/S will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

DNB ASA/S Company Profile

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

