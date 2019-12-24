ValuEngine Lowers Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) to Buy

ValuEngine lowered shares of Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $349.00.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

Shares of MSG opened at $293.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 612.10 and a beta of 0.56. Madison Square Garden has a one year low of $240.33 and a one year high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.29.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.29) by ($1.07). Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $214.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.36) EPS. Madison Square Garden’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSG. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden by 122.2% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 850.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 119.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.