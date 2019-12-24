ValuEngine Upgrades Alleghany (NYSE:Y) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Y has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alleghany from $775.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Alleghany from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $735.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price target on Alleghany and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alleghany from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $824.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $665.00.

NYSE Y opened at $794.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $785.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $747.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 0.59. Alleghany has a fifty-two week low of $577.59 and a fifty-two week high of $812.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.53. Alleghany had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alleghany will post 39.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 18.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 300.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

