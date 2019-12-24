VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF) Increases Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.6972 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.07.

Shares of NYSEARCA BRF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.61. 2,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,782. VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $27.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.96.

Get VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap Index (the Index). The Index is a rules-based, modified market capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded small-capitalization companies that are domiciled and primarily listed on an exchange in Brazil, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Brazil.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.