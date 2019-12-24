Vaneck Vectors Egypt Index Etf (BMV:EGPT) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.60

Vaneck Vectors Egypt Index Etf (BMV:EGPT) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.6047 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vaneck Vectors Egypt Index Etf’s previous annual dividend of $0.48.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.16. Vaneck Vectors Egypt Index Etf has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $37.68.

