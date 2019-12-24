VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) Increases Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4715 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.32.

NYSEARCA EVX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.79. The company had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.07. VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF has a 52 week low of $78.41 and a 52 week high of $114.77.

About VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

