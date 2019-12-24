VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) to Issue $0.47 Annual Dividend

VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4723 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDX traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.74. 597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,729. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.47. VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $24.15.

Get VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF alerts:

About VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.