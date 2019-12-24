VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAT) to Issue $0.73 — Dividend

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAT) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.725 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA:GOAT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.74. 72 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average of $29.11. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $31.53.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.