VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.25 Per Share

VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.06.

NYSEARCA MOTI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.80. 322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,168. VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $33.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.86.

