VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.42 Per Share

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.4162 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Russia ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.97.

Shares of RSX stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $24.81. 889,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,351,276. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $26.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.53.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

About VanEck Vectors Russia ETF

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.