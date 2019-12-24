VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SLX) Plans $0.97 Annual Dividend

VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SLX) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.9715 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA SLX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.94. 432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,572. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average is $35.81. VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund has a twelve month low of $30.97 and a twelve month high of $42.28.

VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund Company Profile

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

