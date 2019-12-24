VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.11

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1051 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 18,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,616. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09.

About VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

