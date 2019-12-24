VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.35 Per Share

VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 1.3519 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $16.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.32. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a fifty-two week low of $960.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.00.

