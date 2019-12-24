Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Raises Dividend to $2.15 Per Share

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 2.15 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $109.50. 793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,084. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.45 and its 200 day moving average is $104.40. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $111.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

