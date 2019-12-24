Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4399 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.81. The stock had a trading volume of 182,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,207,970. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.61.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.