Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.07 Per Share

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 1.0691 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.49. The company had a trading volume of 12,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,980. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.52. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $71.07.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.