Vertcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $9.54 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.54 million and approximately $293,105.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002483 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,313.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.41 or 0.01756394 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.71 or 0.02567530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00551375 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00636644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011061 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00022929 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00054034 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013716 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 52,690,222 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, CoinEgg, Upbit, Trade By Trade, YoBit, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, QBTC, SouthXchange, Bleutrade, Bitsane, Bittrex, Bittylicious and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.