VideoCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.17 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. VideoCoin has a market cap of $2.26 million and $1.17 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0517 or 0.00000704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Beaxy, KuCoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001831 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,741,904 tokens. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy, KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

