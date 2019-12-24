Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM) Director Parviz Farsangi Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM) Director Parviz Farsangi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total transaction of C$94,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at C$305,500.

Shares of WM opened at C$0.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $526.95 million and a PE ratio of -53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd has a one year low of C$0.15 and a one year high of C$0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.47.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. It holds 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property that consists of 1 block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 1,052 hectares located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

