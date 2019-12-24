Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) recently:

12/19/2019 – Physicians Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Physicians Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.50.

12/5/2019 – Physicians Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

12/4/2019 – Physicians Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

11/26/2019 – Physicians Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

11/8/2019 – Physicians Realty Trust had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

11/8/2019 – Physicians Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

11/5/2019 – Physicians Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

10/25/2019 – Physicians Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

DOC opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.41. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $19.34.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.01 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.19%.

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,545.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Lucey purchased 2,900 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $52,084.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,253 shares of company stock valued at $187,926 and sold 15,000 shares valued at $275,850. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

