Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IMI (IMI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for IMI (LON: IMI):

12/11/2019 – IMI was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “buy” rating.

12/10/2019 – IMI had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/6/2019 – IMI had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

12/5/2019 – IMI had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/28/2019 – IMI was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 1,275 ($16.77) price target on the stock.

11/14/2019 – IMI had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 1,230 ($16.18) price target on the stock.

11/11/2019 – IMI had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 875 ($11.51) to GBX 915 ($12.04). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/8/2019 – IMI had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,040 ($13.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

11/8/2019 – IMI had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

11/8/2019 – IMI was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,160 ($15.26).

11/8/2019 – IMI had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,061 ($13.96) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – IMI had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

11/7/2019 – IMI had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) price target on the stock.

11/4/2019 – IMI had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 1,230 ($16.18) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,185 ($15.59).

11/1/2019 – IMI had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/31/2019 – IMI had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,040 ($13.68). They now have an “add” rating on the stock.

Shares of IMI opened at GBX 1,202.74 ($15.82) on Tuesday. IMI plc has a 52-week low of GBX 892 ($11.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 18.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,130.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,025.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

