WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.00

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.00 and last traded at $59.44, with a volume of 24585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.44.

WCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $52.00 target price on WESCO International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

Get WESCO International alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.33.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 715.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WESCO International by 124.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.