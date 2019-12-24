Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

NYSE:WMC opened at $10.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 709.60 and a current ratio of 709.60. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $567.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,102,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,919,000 after buying an additional 186,780 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,127,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,217,000 after acquiring an additional 35,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,528,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,233,000 after acquiring an additional 371,971 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 11.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,561,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,583,000 after acquiring an additional 157,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 585,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,982 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

