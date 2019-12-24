Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) EVP Michael Charles Ray Sells 4,663 Shares of Stock

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $278,800.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WDC stock opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.42. Western Digital Corp has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $65.31. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.79.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Western Digital by 56.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Western Digital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Maxim Group set a $126.00 price target on shares of Western Digital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

