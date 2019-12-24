Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

WPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Westport Fuel Systems stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,021. The company has a market cap of $336.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 70,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. 23.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

