WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund (BATS:SHAG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund (BATS:SHAG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

BATS:SHAG remained flat at $$50.24 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,849 shares. WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $49.08 and a 52 week high of $54.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.36.

