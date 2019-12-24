WisdomTree CBOE Russell 2000 PutWrite Strategy Fund (BATS:RPUT) to Issue $0.32 Annual Dividend

WisdomTree CBOE Russell 2000 PutWrite Strategy Fund (BATS:RPUT) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3181 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of BATS:RPUT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83.

