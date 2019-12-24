WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:DRW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:DRW) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.569 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.85. 103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,272. WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average is $30.16.

About WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund

WisdomTree International Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies in developed markets outside of the United States and Canada that pay regular cash dividends and that WisdomTree Investments classifies as being part of the international real estate sector.

