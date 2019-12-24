WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2989 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.70. 1,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,211. WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $106.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.04.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

