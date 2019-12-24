Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) SVP Julie Andrews Sells 7,001 Shares

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) SVP Julie Andrews sold 7,001 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $210,730.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMGI opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Wright Medical Group NV has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $32.86.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $212.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.20 million. Wright Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Northcoast Research lowered Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wright Medical Group to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,390,529 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,666,000 after buying an additional 81,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,000,118 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $328,024,000 after acquiring an additional 501,510 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,885,000 after acquiring an additional 110,212 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,553,129 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,134,000 after acquiring an additional 141,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its position in Wright Medical Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,404,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,598,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

