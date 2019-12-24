Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.97

Shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.97 and last traded at $51.85, with a volume of 10383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.79.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WYND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 87.60%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $35,400.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $1,216,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 842,818 shares in the company, valued at $40,994,667.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the third quarter worth $30,699,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 29.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 32,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 872,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,286,000 after acquiring an additional 21,550 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at $1,535,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

