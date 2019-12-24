Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) to Post $0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) will announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.30. Acushnet reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.32 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

GOLF has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Acushnet from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Acushnet from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.39.

GOLF traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.74. 1,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.52. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $32.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 10,436 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $309,740.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Acushnet by 89.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Acushnet by 3,520.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Acushnet by 790.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

