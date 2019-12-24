Zacks: Analysts Expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. First Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.49 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 11.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. First Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other news, Director Dennis A. Wicker sold 11,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $450,801.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,842 shares in the company, valued at $799,082.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $30,901.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,521 shares of company stock valued at $520,953. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 21.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 37.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 18,275 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBNC stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $40.60. 852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,401. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.12. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $41.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.95%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

