Zacks: Analysts Expect Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) to Post $0.56 EPS

Brokerages expect Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.57. Newmark Group reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.52 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NMRK shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,462,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter worth $86,478,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at $32,718,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at $30,001,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMRK traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

