Zacks: Analysts Expect Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Talend’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.21). Talend reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Talend will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Talend.

Get Talend alerts:

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $62.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 216.86% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. Talend’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

TLND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Talend from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays set a $56.00 target price on shares of Talend and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

TLND opened at $41.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.64 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.33. Talend has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.09.

In other Talend news, COO Laurent Bride sold 41,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $1,589,184.00. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Talend during the second quarter worth about $26,975,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Talend by 52.0% in the second quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after purchasing an additional 444,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Talend by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 954,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,442,000 after purchasing an additional 410,089 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Talend in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,964,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Talend by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 571,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,057,000 after buying an additional 251,749 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talend (TLND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.