Zacks: Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $13.38 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 471 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,753. The stock has a market cap of $259.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.36. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 190.80 and a quick ratio of 190.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s payout ratio is 90.28%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

