Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OGE Energy’s earnings. OGE Energy reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that OGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OGE Energy.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $755.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.22 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 11.20%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGE. Mizuho upped their target price on OGE Energy from $43.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 262.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 67.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.93. The company had a trading volume of 19,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 73.11%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

