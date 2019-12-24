Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report $52.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.89 million and the highest is $52.30 million. Peoples Bancorp reported sales of $48.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year sales of $205.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $204.72 million to $206.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $211.53 million, with estimates ranging from $210.80 million to $212.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.98 million.

Several brokerages have commented on PEBO. BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.09. The company has a market cap of $712.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, CFO John C. Rogers sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $35,380.80. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $98,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,755.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,106 shares of company stock worth $495,312 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,062,000 after acquiring an additional 43,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 197,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

