Zacks: Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $11.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Crawford & Company an industry rank of 102 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRD.B. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crawford & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

NYSE:CRD.B traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,354. Crawford & Company has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $545.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $254.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crawford & Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Crawford & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

